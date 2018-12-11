 
Mgosi 11.12.2018 10:01 am

Ghanaian giants ready to lure Mokwena away from Pirates

Phakaaathi Reporter
Rhulani Mokwena, Assistant coach of Orlando Pirates during the 2018 Nedbank Cup Last 16 football Match between Cape Town City FC and Orlando Pirates at Cape Town Stadium in Cape Town on 14 March 2018 ©Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates could lose their assistant coach Rhulani Mokwena if what Phakaaathi sources have been whispering turns out to be true.

A source claimed that Ghanaian giants Ashanti Gold Sporting Club have shown an interest in Mokwena and might be making an offer for him to take over as coach in the near future.

“They have sent their people to come and negotiate but I am not sure what transpired. They are interested and are willing to even buy him out of his contract if that is what it takes.

“They have spoken to a few people and he about him and are happy with how he is seen as a future Bafana coach and they want to give him his first big break,” said the source.

