Ghanaian giants ready to lure Mokwena away from Pirates

A source claimed that Ghanaian giants Ashanti Gold Sporting Club have shown an interest in Mokwena and might be making an offer for him to take over as coach in the near future.

“They have sent their people to come and negotiate but I am not sure what transpired. They are interested and are willing to even buy him out of his contract if that is what it takes.

“They have spoken to a few people and he about him and are happy with how he is seen as a future Bafana coach and they want to give him his first big break,” said the source.

ALSO READ: Out-of-favour Pirates striker keen to leave Bucs

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.