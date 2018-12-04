 
Mgosi 4.12.2018 10:05 am

Down and out Chabangu to get a helping hand

Phakaaathi Reporter
Lerato Chabangu (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Football fans from the East Rand are willing to help Lerato Chabangu to get back on his feet and get a job after his picture went viral recently.

According to a source, the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Moroka Swallows midfielder is living off hand-outs, but now people want to help him find a job.

“A lot of people saw him on social media, but we always see him. What happened to him is sad because I don’t think he is the first or last person or the last to do that. Footballers are like that, because they have all this money to blow when they are playing, but once they stop playing it becomes a problem,” said the source.

