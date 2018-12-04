Chiefs show interest in Cape Town City defender

Kaizer Chiefs are rumoured to be targeting Cape Town City defender Edmilson Dove as they seek to strengthen their leftback position, which has been a weak link since Tsepo Maselela’s departure.

A source claimed that Amakhosi have been following the Mozambican with keen interest and could make an offer to City soon.

“That position remains a worry and Edmilson is seen as the best candidate for it at the moment,” said the source.

Phakaaathi understands Chiefs could also look at Thabo Matlaba, who is reportedly unhappy at Orlando Pirates.

They have Ugandan Godfrey Walusimbi and the inexperienced duo of Lehlohonolo Mirwa and Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya competing for the position.

