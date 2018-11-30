Pirates star considering Chippa move

Phakaaathi Plus has learnt that Thabo Matlaba is reconsidering his decision not to move to Chippa United as he feels he is being ignored at Orlando Pirates, where he has not seen much game time.

Matlaba refused to go out on loan to Chippa earlier this season and was used in central midfield at the beginning of the season but as soon as Ben Motswari came back from injury, he never even made match day squad.

“He is thinking about asking if the move is still possible but is waiting to see what happens with (Eric) Tinkler there (at Chippa). He would like to reunite with him and I think if Tinkler is still there in January, he will ask that they let him join them,” said a source.

