Clubs not willing to gamble on former Chiefs defender

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Tsepo Masilela’s search for a new club is taking a long time because clubs fear the injury-prone leftback would be getting a huge salary while spending most of his time on the substitutes’ bench.

According to a source close to the player, Masilela is keen to get back to playing, but the clubs he has approached are not willing to take a gamble on him.

“First of all, he comes at a high price and secondly, he has been struggling with injuries for a long time now, so that’s a big risk for any club. Teams don’t want to pay a player a big salary while that player is not playing. That’s the only problem he is facing right now, because he is eager to play. But hopefully something will come up for him in January,” said the source.

