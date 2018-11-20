Botswana FA pleads with Sundowns to release Ngele

The Botswana Football Association is believed to be worried about their star player Mogakolodi Ngele’s lack of game time at Mamelodi Sundowns and are eager to see the winger released.

According to a source, the association believes the winger’s talent is being wasted and his lack of game time at Downs will cost him his place in the national team of Botswana.

“Everyone wants to see him out of Sundowns, they don’t believe he has been given a fair chance to play and they are wasting his time. A player of his quality is not supposed to be sitting on the stands or warming the bench, he should be playing week in, week out,” said the source.

