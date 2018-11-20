 
Mgosi 20.11.2018 09:55 am

Has Bafana coach Baxter lost his dressing room?

Phakaaathi Reporter
Stuart Baxter, coach of South Africa (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

The players are believed to have a tendency to ignore Baxter’s instructions on how to play.

Rumours coming from the Bafana Bafana camp are that head coach Stuart Baxter has lost his dressing-room.

Percy Tau revealed on Saturday he and his team-mates decided to deviate from Baxter’s game plan and adopt an approach that they thought would be more fruitful but they went on to draw 1-1 with Nigeria in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier this past weekend.

Baxter is said to have lost his dressing-room when he failed to step in after an altercation between Bongani Zungu and Keagan Dolly after Zungu threw a party following Bafana’s defeat to Cape Verde last year.

ALSO READ: Baxter disappointed by 'unbrave' Bafana

 

