Frustrated Sundowns star keen on Chiefs move

The 30-year-old midfielder has spent more time on the bench and in the stands since leaving Orlando Pirates for Masandawana two seasons ago.

“He has options he will consider should he decide to move. I have heard his people will listen to offers but they are more interested in him going to either Chiefs or Bidvest Wits. He still has a lot to offer and wants to be at a club where he can make a meaningful contribution.

“He feels he is wasting away at Sundowns where there are now youngsters coming in as Pitso Mosimane refreshes the team,” said a source.

