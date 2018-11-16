Ertugral set for Chiefs return as technical director?

Kaizer Chiefs are said to be looking to bring back former coach Muhsin Ertugral as technical director to oversee that the club’s philosophy is instilled at junior and senior levels.

Ertugral was reported to have been spotted at Naturena this week giving rise to speculation that current coach Giovanni Solinas’ days at Amakhosi are numbered.

But a Phakaaathi Plus source said Ertugral will in fact fill the position left vacant when Rob Hutting.

“They want him for the technical director role – at least for now. We all know how he likes giving youngsters a chance so this role will benefit the club because he will ensure that deserving youngsters are promoted to the senior team just like he did at Ajax (Cape Town),” said the source.

Ertugral resigned from Ajax last weekend.

