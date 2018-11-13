Frustrated Pirates winger fears for his place in Zim squad

A source has revealed that Kudakwashe Mahachi is getting frustrated with his lack of game time at Orlando Pirates as it might cost him his place in the Zimbabwe national side, the Warriors.

Mahachi has failed to break into Micho Sredojevic’s team since joining the Buccaneers in August.

“He is working hard but it doesn’t look like he will be getting a regular berth anytime soon with those who are playing now doing really well. What frustrates him the most is that all his Zimbabwean peers are doing well at their clubs and are shining while he is left in the stands.

“He was hoping to make the same impact that Khama (Billiat) and Talent (Chawapiwa) have made at Chiefs and Baroka,” said the source.

