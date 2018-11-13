Nigerian businessman looking to buy Chiefs or Pirates

Dangote – who is Africa’s richest man – was previously linked with a move to take over at Orlando Pirates, but that proved to be just rumours.

Speaking to Bloomberg lately, Dangote confirmed he would be looking at securing another club as he wishes to own a club of his own.

“I’m very attached to Arsenal but if they won’t sell, I might have to change,” said Dangote, who is worth $11.1 billion.

ALSO READ: Pirates cannot just do as they please – Pitso

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.