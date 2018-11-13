 
Mgosi 13.11.2018 10:23 am

Nigerian businessman looking to buy Chiefs or Pirates

Phakaaathi Reporter
Nigerian billionare Aliko Dangote

Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote is said to be looking at buying one of the Soweto giants, should his bid to own London club Arsenal fail.

Dangote – who is Africa’s richest man – was previously linked with a move to take over at Orlando Pirates, but that proved to be just rumours.

Speaking to Bloomberg lately, Dangote confirmed he would be looking at securing another club as he wishes to own a club of his own.

“I’m very attached to Arsenal but if they won’t sell, I might have to change,” said Dangote, who is worth $11.1 billion.

ALSO READ: Pirates cannot just do as they please – Pitso

 

