Frustrated Sundowns goalkeeper eyes Stars move

Sources have told Phakaaathi Plus that Ngobeni wants out as he feels not needed at Mamelodi Sundowns. “He is the only one who has not been given a chance as yet.

He feels that maybe his talents can be better used elsewhere and Stars have indicated that he is always welcome to them and now he looks to be seriously on his way out,” said the source.

Ngobeni has spent the past two seasons on loan at Stars and was brought back to Masandawana at the start of this season but has yet to get a run.

ALSO READ: Former Chiefs star frozen out at Sundowns

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.