AmaZulu show interest in ex-Pirates defender

While the team have been doing well, they have also been conceding in a way that a Phakaaathi source described as worrying.

“That defence needs some experience. The youngsters are good technically but they need some experience to get to the next level. They need someone to guide them and take some responsibility,” said a source.

Gcaba has been without a club since he was released by Pirates at the end of his loan spell at Platinum Stars last season.

