Chiefs star ‘stressing’ over injury

A source close to Kaizer Chiefs winger Joseph Molangoane has revealed to Phakaaathi that the winger is worried whether he will be the same player when he recovers from the broken ankle he suffered earlier this year.

Molangoane broke his leg during his side’s 3-0 win over Free State Stars in the MTN8 quarter-finals on August 11.

READ: Chiefs target hands in transfer request at Baroka

“Tight is stressing,” said the source.

“He is constantly asking whether he will be able to play like he used to. Thing is, he has accepted that he is injured, but his worry now is whether he will be the same player and not be scared of getting into tackles. But he has great support from family, friends and Chiefs are taking good care of him. We have told him he will be okay and that he must not stress about everything, all he has to do now is focus on his recovery,” said the source.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.