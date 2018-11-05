Former Pirates winger surfaces at Highlands Park

Phakaaathi has learnt that former Orlando Pirates and Platinum Stars midfielder Mahlatsi Makhudubela has started training with Highlands Park.

The 28-year-old is a free agent after he was released by Pirates at the end of last season.

He spent last season on loan at Chippa United, where he made just a single appearance for the Chilli Boys.

Upon his return to Pirates, he was deemed surplus to requirements and was released.

Now the Volsoorus-born winger is trying his luck at the Lions of the North with a goal of impressing coach Owen da Gama and his technical team.

Makudubela, a product of the Mamelodi Sundowns development, started his professional career at United FC in 2012.

He also had stints at Golden Arrows and Chippa.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.