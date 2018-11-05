 
menu
Mgosi 5.11.2018 04:13 pm

Former Pirates winger surfaces at Highlands Park

Phakaaathi Reporter
Mahlatsi Makudubela (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Mahlatsi Makudubela (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

The 28-year-old Makhudubela is a free agent after he was released by Pirates at the end of last season.

Phakaaathi has learnt that former Orlando Pirates and Platinum Stars midfielder Mahlatsi Makhudubela has started training with Highlands Park.

The 28-year-old is a free agent after he was released by Pirates at the end of last season.

He spent last season on loan at Chippa United, where he made just a single appearance for the Chilli Boys.

Upon his return to Pirates, he was deemed surplus to requirements and was released.

Now the Volsoorus-born winger is trying his luck at the Lions of the North with a goal of impressing coach Owen da Gama and his technical team.

Makudubela, a product of the Mamelodi Sundowns development, started his professional career at United FC in 2012.

He also had stints at Golden Arrows and Chippa.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Malesela disappointed by Pirates-Sundowns squabbles 15.11.2018
Pirates cannot just do as they please – Pitso 12.11.2018
I probably saved his life, says Mosimane of pitch invader 12.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

05

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.