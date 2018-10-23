 
Mgosi 23.10.2018 09:49 am

Chiefs show interest in out-of-favour Sundowns winger

Phakaaathi Reporter
Aubrey Ngoma of Mamelodi Sundowns (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Aubrey Ngoma of Mamelodi Sundowns (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Out-of-favour Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Aubrey Ngoma could find a new home at Kaizer Chiefs in January, if things go according to his management’s plans.

Phakaaathi has learnt through its sources that Ngoma wants out of Masandawana, where he feels like a spare part as he barely gets a look-in from coach Pitso Mosimane.

“Everyone knows his situation and it is not good for him, so his managers are trying to get him out of Sundowns. He could go out on loan and Chiefs are one of the clubs they are speaking to. It will be tough because I don’t think Sundowns would loan a player to Chiefs,” said a source.

READ: People warned me against joining Sundowns – Zungu

If the move happens, Ngoma will become one of the few players who have played for all three of the country’s top clubs, having played for Orlando Pirates in the past.

He could be a perfect replacement for Siphiwe Tshabalala as Amakhosi do not have a natural left-footed midfielder.

 

