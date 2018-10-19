Micho meets want-away Pirates duo

Asavela Mbekile and Abel Mabaso are said to be unsettled as they feel they are just surplus at the Buccaneers as they have not even made match day squad so far.

But a source said Micho sat down with the two players and explained to them that they will get their chance, especially next year as the team will be involved in the Caf Champions League, Absa Premiership and the Nedbank Cup.

“They are unhappy and it is understandable. They are too far down the pecking order but the coach is trying to convince them that they should stay at least until the end of the season,” he said.

ALSO READ: Pirates set to keep want-away Mabaso and Mbekile

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.