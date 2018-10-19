 
menu
Mgosi 19.10.2018 12:01 pm

Micho meets want-away Pirates duo

Phakaaathi Reporter
Asavela Mbekile and Linda Mntambo of Orlando Pirates arrives during the 2018 MTN8 quarter finals match between Orlando Pirates and Supersport United at Orlando Stadium. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Asavela Mbekile and Linda Mntambo of Orlando Pirates arrives during the 2018 MTN8 quarter finals match between Orlando Pirates and Supersport United at Orlando Stadium. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates coach Micho Sredojevic is said to have held a personal meeting with two players who want out of the club for lack of game time.

Asavela Mbekile and Abel Mabaso are said to be unsettled as they feel they are just surplus at the Buccaneers as they have not even made match day squad so far.

But a source said Micho sat down with the two players and explained to them that they will get their chance, especially next year as the team will be involved in the Caf Champions League, Absa Premiership and the Nedbank Cup.

“They are unhappy and it is understandable. They are too far down the pecking order but the coach is trying to convince them that they should stay at least until the end of the season,” he said.

ALSO READ: Pirates set to keep want-away Mabaso and Mbekile

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Malesela disappointed by Pirates-Sundowns squabbles 15.11.2018
Pirates cannot just do as they please – Pitso 12.11.2018
I probably saved his life, says Mosimane of pitch invader 12.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.