Pirates set to recall defender from NFD side

Orlando Pirates are said to have been impressed with the progress Sandile Mthethwa has made since he joined Richards Bay in the National First Division (NFD) on loan last season and are now looking at getting him back.

The 21-year-old Mthethwa has been a rock at the back for the Natal Rich Boys and the Buccaneers have been keeping a close eye on him, and he could be brought back in January, according to Phakaaathi Plus sources.

“The coaching team want a young player to be an understudy for (Happy) Jele so that he can take over at some point. They have tried the likes of Justice (Chabalala) but he doesn’t seem to fit the profile of the player they want hence Mthethwa could be brought back so he can start to learn and grow within the team,” said a source.

Mthethwa has played all of Bay’s games and scored the winner against Ajax Cape Town last weekend.

