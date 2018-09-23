Sundowns and Wits monitoring Pirates defender

Mobara’s contract with Pirates is set to expire at the end of June next year, and the 24-year-old defender-cum-midfielder is said to be looking for a move away from Bucs.

Mobara has made just one cameo appearance for Pirates this season and according to a source, he is unhappy with his situation at Pirates.

“When he joined Pirates from Ajax, he had high expectations and things have not turned out the way he had expected. When he was linked with Wits last season, he thought that move would come true, but it didn’t and he is unhappy. He is keen on a move away from Pirates, ” said the source.

With Mobara’s contract set to expire at the end of the season, Pirates risk losing the utility player on a free. The Cape Town-born player could also sign a pre-contract with another club in January.

