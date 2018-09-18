Lebese feeling pressure at Sundowns

Lebese has been struggling to break into Mosimane’s team and that may be because he has been failing to meet the former Bafana Bafana coach’s high demands.

“The guy has been trying his best to impress the coach but he is still not getting game time. It is frustrating for him because there was a lot of hype when he arrived at the club, but he has been given little time to deliver on the pitch,” said a source well-placed in Mosimane’s team.

