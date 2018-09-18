 
Mgosi 18.9.2018 09:33 am

Lebese feeling pressure at Sundowns

Phakaaathi Reporter
George Lebese of Mamelodi Sundowns (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Word reaching Phakaaathi is that Mosimane is demanding a lot more from winger George Lebese, even though the former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder has done well to get himself into shape after losing a substantial amount of weight.

Lebese has been struggling to break into Mosimane’s team and that may be because he has been failing to meet the former Bafana Bafana coach’s high demands.

“The guy has been trying his best to impress the coach but he is still not getting game time. It is frustrating for him because there was a lot of hype when he arrived at the club, but he has been given little time to deliver on the pitch,” said a source well-placed in Mosimane’s team.

