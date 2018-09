The 28-year-old midfielder was a star at Cape Town City before Masandawana came knocking for his services but things have not gone too well for him at Chloorkop.

“He is frustrated because he was been working hard, yet is not being given a chance. He feels he has done everything to try and convince the coaches he is ready for action but nothing has happened,” source.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.