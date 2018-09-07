Chiefs await decision from Fifa over Dax

Amakhosi are now awaiting a decision from Fifa regarding Dax’s issue.

The Madagascan side Fosa Juniors are arguing that Dax is their player as he has a running contract with them and if Amakhosi want him they should buy him out and have asked for what the Naturena based side have described as a ridiculous amount of money.

The Fifa appeal has been launched and Amakhosi are now awaiting a decision but Chiefs remain adamant that they have a strong case as Fosa Juniors are a semi-professional side and cannot withhold a player when he decides to leave.

