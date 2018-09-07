 
Mgosi 7.9.2018 02:25 pm

Chiefs await decision from Fifa over Dax

Phakaaathi Reporter
Kaizer Chiefs new signing Andriamirado Andrianarimanana.

Kaizer Chiefs could be able to field their new signing Andriamirado “Dax” Andrianarimanana in their next game, Phakaaathi Plus has heard.

Amakhosi are now awaiting a decision from Fifa regarding Dax’s issue.

The Madagascan side Fosa Juniors are arguing that Dax is their player as he has a running contract with them and if Amakhosi want him they should buy him out and have asked for what the Naturena based side have described as a ridiculous amount of money.

The Fifa appeal has been launched and Amakhosi are now awaiting a decision but Chiefs remain adamant that they have a strong case as Fosa Juniors are a semi-professional side and cannot withhold a player when he decides to leave.

