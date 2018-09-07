 
Mgosi 7.9.2018 10:10 am

Ex-Stars goalkeeper in limbo

Phakaaathi Reporter
Mzimela Mbongeni (Photo by Richard Huggard/Gallo Images)



Former Platinum Stars goalkeeper Mbongeni Mzimela remains club-less after he was chased away at Royal Eagles, where he was set to be signed.

A source has revealed that Mzimela’s contract had been drawn up but shredded and thrown into a bin after he broke the club’s camp rules.

“The management and coach had agreed on signing him and invited him to camp ahead of the Premier’s Games but he got up to some trouble … and the contract was then binned,” said a source.

Phakaaathi understands that Mzimela is trying to reunite with Roger De Sa at his new National First Division side Cape Umoya United.

