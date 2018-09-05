 
Mgosi 5.9.2018 10:02 am

Chiefs’ new signing turned away at FNB Stadium

Phakaaathi Reporter
Lebogang Manyama of Kaizer Chiefs (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Security personnel at FNB Stadium during the Kaizer Chiefs v SuperSport United MTN8 second-leg clash turned away new signing Lebogang Manyama, after he tried to drive into the VIP parking.

According to a source, the security demanded Manyama provide a parking ticket, however the midfielder did not have one.

“It was not good to see the guy being turned away that way and the game was about to start. I heard the security ask him for a ticket and then he asked him to make a u-turn and park somewhere else. I don’t think they noticed it was Manyama,” said the source.

Manyama eventually made his way into the stadium after finding parking to watch his team being dumped out of the MTN8 by SuperSport.

READ: Chiefs star accused of having bad attitude

