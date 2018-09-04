 
menu
Mgosi 4.9.2018 10:20 am

Are Pirates headed for another barren season?

Phakaaathi Reporter
Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic and his assistant Rhulani Mokwena (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic and his assistant Rhulani Mokwena (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

There are fears in the Orlando Pirates camp that the club might be heading for another barren season, a source close to the Buccaneers has told Phakaaathi.

With the way the club has started their league campaign and being knocked out in the first round of the MTN8, some people inside the club are asking questions.

“It doesn’t seem like everything is in order at the moment. Many players were bought, but we are yet to see promising results in terms of competing for trophies. The management has invested so much in the team in the last two years and to be honest, it doesn’t look good,” said the source.

ALSO READ: Gabuza must make Pirates fans eat humble pie – Mangena

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.