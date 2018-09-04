Chiefs star accused of having bad attitude

The former Mamelodi Sundowns striker is said to be bossy and wants to make it everything about him at the club.

“The guys are starting to grow tired of him, he is forever complaining and wants everything to be about him. It doesn’t only happen during games, it also happens at training.

“If you give him a poor pass or don’t pass the ball to him he gets upset. He is a good player, but I think he needs to change his attitude,” said the source.

ALSO READ: Injury rules Billiat out of Zimbabwe squad

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.