 
menu
Mgosi 4.9.2018 10:03 am

Chiefs star accused of having bad attitude

Phakaaathi Reporter
Khama Billiat of Kaizer Chiefs (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Khama Billiat of Kaizer Chiefs (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

A source at Kaizer Chiefs has revealed that some players at the club are not happy with Khama Billiat’s attitude.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns striker is said to be bossy and wants to make it everything about him at the club.

“The guys are starting to grow tired of him, he is forever complaining and wants everything to be about him. It doesn’t only happen during games, it also happens at training.

“If you give him a poor pass or don’t pass the ball to him he gets upset. He is a good player, but I think he needs to change his attitude,” said the source.

ALSO READ: Injury rules Billiat out of Zimbabwe squad

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.