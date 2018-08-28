REVEALED: Why Matlaba stayed at Pirates

According to the source, the Port Elizabeth outfit were wrong to announce the defender’s move before he agreed on the terms of the loan, however, Pirates were prepared to offer him to the Chilli Boys.

“One mistake Chippa made was to announce the player before sitting down with him and discussing personal terms. The club had already agreed on the deal, but the player also needed to be briefed and discussed his personal terms. I’m certain he would have been a Chippa player, as we speak right now, had they dealt with the matter the right way,” explained the source.

“He is now prepared to fight for his position, he will remain a Pirates player.”

