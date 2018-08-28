 
menu
Mgosi 28.8.2018 10:06 am

REVEALED: Why Matlaba stayed at Pirates

Phakaaathi Reporter
Thabo Matlaba of Orlando Pirates (Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix)

Thabo Matlaba of Orlando Pirates (Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix)

Thabo Matlaba’s failed loan move to Chippa United has been explained by a source at Orlando Pirates.

According to the source, the Port Elizabeth outfit were wrong to announce the defender’s move before he agreed on the terms of the loan, however, Pirates were prepared to offer him to the Chilli Boys.

“One mistake Chippa made was to announce the player before sitting down with him and discussing personal terms. The club had already agreed on the deal, but the player also needed to be briefed and discussed his personal terms. I’m certain he would have been a Chippa player, as we speak right now, had they dealt with the matter the right way,” explained the source.

“He is now prepared to fight for his position, he will remain a Pirates player.”

ALSO READ: Sikhosana slams Pirates’ finishing coach

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
PSL players defend Gabuza 29.8.2018
Pirates’ striker’s petty celebration inspires #GabuzaChallenge 29.8.2018
Leopards wary of wounded Pirates 28.8.2018

 

 

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.