Chiefs reconsider plan to bring Gordinho back

Amakhosi had written to Celtic asking that they release the centreback as they appeared to have a crisis at the back with Erick Mathoho off-form.

“They might have to let him stay there because they have now signed Mario (Booysen) and might add the Ugandan defender (Godfrey Walusimbi) soon. That covers them for now and there will not really be space for Gordinho and they are worried that if he comes back and doesn’t get game time it would have been a fruitless exercise.

“He has done well at Celtic and is growing in his career and now that the financial issues are being ironed out he has no reason to go back to Chiefs,” said the source.

