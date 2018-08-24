 
Mgosi 24.8.2018 09:50 am

Malesela’s axing explained

Phakaaathi Reporter
Dan Malesela during Chippa United press conference at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. (Photo by Michael SheehanGallo Images)

A source at Chippa United has told Phakaaath Plus that one of the reasons for Dan Malesela’s sacking was because of soured relations with some players and staff members. 

Malesela is said to have been a little grumpy and wanted some people whom he believed had a hand in his previous sacking removed.

“To be fair, he wanted to have more control on team matters and felt some people were not on the same page in terms of what he wanted to achieve and so he felt they should be removed. But he went too far when he refused to filed some players who the club considered to be the future of the team,” said the source.

