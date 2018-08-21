 
menu
Mgosi 21.8.2018 01:09 pm

Gabuza brushes off Portia Modise’s remark

Thamsanqa Gabuza of Orlando Pirates (Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Thamsanqa Gabuza of Orlando Pirates (Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates striker Thamsanqa Gabuza is said to be unperturbed by the comments by former Banyana Banyana star Portia Modise, who criticised the striker on national radio last week.

Modise said Gabuza can’t even trap the ball properly and if she were to be in the same team as the striker she would make the first team ahead of him.

READ: Former Banyana star says she is way better than Gabuza

“You know how Gabuza is. He just laughed it off. He has gone through similar criticism before and knows how to deal with it,” said a source close to the player.

Gabuza was in the Pirates starting team and played the full 90 minutes in the 1-0 defeat to Bloemfontein Celtic at the weekend.

READ: Fans react to Modise’s claim that she is better than Gabuza

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.