Gabuza brushes off Portia Modise’s remark

Modise said Gabuza can’t even trap the ball properly and if she were to be in the same team as the striker she would make the first team ahead of him.

“You know how Gabuza is. He just laughed it off. He has gone through similar criticism before and knows how to deal with it,” said a source close to the player.

Gabuza was in the Pirates starting team and played the full 90 minutes in the 1-0 defeat to Bloemfontein Celtic at the weekend.

