Sundowns midfielder edges closer to exit door

The former Free State Stars anchorman has made very little impact at the club, having struggled to break into Pitso Mosimane’s team, where he would have to compete with Hlompho Kekana, Oupa Manyisa, Tiyani Mabunda and Andile Jali for a starting berth.

Mohomi has not played any football for the champions this year, having made his debut last October. The 27-year-old has also been left out of Masandawana’s squad for their Caf Champions League campaign.

