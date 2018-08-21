 
menu
Mgosi 21.8.2018 10:00 am

Sundowns midfielder edges closer to exit door

Phakaaathi Reporter
Lucky Mohomi of Mamelodi Sundowns

Lucky Mohomi of Mamelodi Sundowns

Indications are that Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Lucky Mohomi is edging ever closer to the exit door at Chloorkop. 

The former Free State Stars anchorman has made very little impact at the club, having struggled to break into Pitso Mosimane’s team, where he would have to compete with Hlompho Kekana, Oupa Manyisa, Tiyani Mabunda and Andile Jali for a starting berth.

Mohomi has not played any football for the champions this year, having made his debut last October. The 27-year-old has also been left out of Masandawana’s squad for their Caf Champions League campaign.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
We are not weak without Billiat and Tau – Mosimane 21.8.2018
Ndoro surfaces at Highlands Park 21.8.2018
Zakri thanks Sundowns and Ajax supporters 21.8.2018

 

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.