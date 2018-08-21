Chiefs show interest in AS Togo-Port striker

According to a source, the striker has become the target of number of local clubs who were impressed by his display and have made enquiries about his availability.

“There have been a few clubs who have asked about him and I know that one of his representatives have also been in contact with Bobby (Chiefs football manager) about a possible move. It is the same guy who is helping Chiefs with the transfer of Godfrey Walusimbi from Gor Mahia,” said the source.

If the move to Amakhosi fails, Hunlede could end up at Highlands Park or Chippa United, who are also said to have expressed interest.

