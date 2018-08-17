Ex-Chiefs striker finds new home in NFD

Manqele was deemed surplus by Chippa United after his six months contact ended last season and had to spend some time training alone at home.

He has now found a home at the National First Division side.

“I’m not sure about the length of the contract, but yes, he will be at playing at Tshakhuma this season. The club was hesitating about signing him, but they believe he still has something to offer should he focus on getting back to his best.

“I hear he is very excited and can’t wait to back on the pitch. This is probably his last chance to rejuvenate his career,” said the source.

Manqele, who also played for Free State Stars in the Absa Premiership, will be looking to help Tshakhuma get promotion to the Premiership.

