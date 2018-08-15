 
menu
Mgosi 15.8.2018 10:05 am

Eymael living on borrowed time at Stars?

Phakaaathi Reporter
Luc Eymael, Head coach of Free State Stars and Rantsi Mokoena, general manager of Free State Stars at Stars Academy, Bethlehem (Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix)

Luc Eymael, Head coach of Free State Stars and Rantsi Mokoena, general manager of Free State Stars at Stars Academy, Bethlehem (Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix)

A Phakaaathi source has revealed that Luc Eymael is on thin ice at Free State Stars where the club’s management are said to be getting tired of his forceful attitude.

It is said that Eymael took no advice from the management when he signed players and wanted to handle the negotiations himself while demanding a huge budget which the club can hardly afford.

“He chased away players who the management wanted to keep and has signed his own players but the management is unhappy about them as some are nearing the end of their careers while the club believes in giving youngsters a chance.

“This club has a culture of producing their own players and selling them on to make some money as they don’t have a sponsor but it doesn’t look like they will be making any this season,” said a source.

ALSO READ: Mthembu betrayed us – Eymael

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.