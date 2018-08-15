Mohomi refuses to give up the No.15 jersey to Jali

The former Orlando Pirates anchorman is said to have asked Mohomi for the squad number which is his favourite as he has carried it on his back at Pirates, Belgian side KV Ootsende and in the colours of Bafana Bafana from time to time.

Jali made his local debut for Mamelodi Sundowns wearing the No 5 jersey that was vacated by Asavela Mbekile, while the coveted No 10 last worn by Teko Modise two seasons ago remains securely locked away.

