Former Chiefs striker in football limbo

After spending the last half of last season at the Chilli Boys, Manqele was deemed surplus to requirements by the Eastern Cape outfit after failing to make an impact.

READ: Mthembu betrayed us – Eymael

“It’s back to square one for him and this time around it doesn’t look good for him. He honestly thought he would crack it at Chippa after leaving Stars last season, but things didn’t go well for him and he is left without a club.

“I don’t know what’s next for him because it doesn’t seem like there are any teams interested in him. I still believe Manqele could have been one of the best strikers in the country, it’s a pity he didn’t live up to his expectations,” said the source.

ALSO READ: Chiefs deny tapping Ugandan defender

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.