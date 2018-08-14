 
Mgosi 14.8.2018 09:39 am

Sundowns close in on another Maritzburg star

Phakaaathi Reporter
Siphesihle Ndlovu of Maritzburg United (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Phakaaathi has learnt that another Maritzburg United star could be on his way to Mamelodi Sundowns soon.

A source close to the KwaZulu-Natal club has revealed that Siphesihle Ndlovu will be joining Masandawana either in January or next season.

“I think Sundowns have already signed him but decided that he should stay one more season at Maritzburg. The decision came after the team asked that they don’t take both (Lebohang) Maboe and Ndlovu at the same time as it would kill their rhythm.

“But he could go in January if Pitso (Mosimane) decides that he needs him for their Caf Champions League campaign,” said the source.

