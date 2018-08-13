 
menu
Mgosi 13.8.2018 10:13 am

SuperSport favourites to land Ndoro

Phakaaathi Reporter
Tendai Ndoro of Ajax Cape Town (Chris Ricco/BackpagePix)

Tendai Ndoro of Ajax Cape Town (Chris Ricco/BackpagePix)

Tendai Ndoro could end up at SuperSport United as the Tshwane based side have shown some interest in the Zimbabwe striker.

A source close to the player has revealed that Matsatsantsa are now favourites to land the striker who has previously been linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs after he was released by Ajax Cape Town.

“SuperSport are closing in on him as they need a striker who can finish up the chances they create. That is one position Kaitano (Tembo) is unhappy with he feels Ndoro could be his answer. But I think Ndoro is stalling as he hopes to join Chiefs instead,” said the source.

Ndoro has been the centre of controversy since clubs made a complaint that he was ineligible to play for Ajax last season which ended with the Urban Warriors being docked points and relegated to the National First Division (NFD).

ALSO READ: Katsande tries to get Ndoro to join Chiefs

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Molangoane to undergo surgery 13.8.2018
Rueful Micho laments Pirates’ errors 13.8.2018
Solinas’ style suits me – Mahlasela 9.8.2018

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.