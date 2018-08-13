SuperSport favourites to land Ndoro

A source close to the player has revealed that Matsatsantsa are now favourites to land the striker who has previously been linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs after he was released by Ajax Cape Town.

“SuperSport are closing in on him as they need a striker who can finish up the chances they create. That is one position Kaitano (Tembo) is unhappy with he feels Ndoro could be his answer. But I think Ndoro is stalling as he hopes to join Chiefs instead,” said the source.

Ndoro has been the centre of controversy since clubs made a complaint that he was ineligible to play for Ajax last season which ended with the Urban Warriors being docked points and relegated to the National First Division (NFD).

