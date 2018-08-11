 
Mgosi 11.8.2018 01:59 pm

Masuluke hoping to make a comeback

Phakaaathi Reporter
Masuluke Oscarine (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Former Puskas nominee Oscarine Masuluke is said to be hoping to make a comeback to football after he was fired by Baroka last season.

Masuluke – who earned a Puskas nomination for his acrobatic bicycle kick goal he scored against Orlando Pirates – has been club-less for over six months now but a source close to him has revealed that he remains hopeful and could be close to finding a new home.

“He has been training and has sent his CV to a few clubs including those in the National First Division (NFD). He feels he has a lot to offer and is willing to go to the NFD to prove himself because he wants to play for Bafana Bafana one day,” said the source.

Masuluke also trained with Kaizer Chiefs last season but he wasn’t offered a contract.

