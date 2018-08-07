 
menu
Mgosi 7.8.2018 10:31 am

Pirates coach to rotate squad

Phakaaathi Reporter
Milutin Sredojevic, head coach of Orlando Pirates (Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Milutin Sredojevic, head coach of Orlando Pirates (Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

A source at Orlando Pirates has revealed to Phakaaathi coach Micho Sredojevic will be rotating his squad throughout the season to give every player game time.

According to the source, the Buccaneers coach is happy with the current crop of players at the club and believes each one of them will play a huge role in helping the team get silverware this season.

READ: Pirates legend tips Sundowns to win league title

“There are two teams already in the club looking at number of players already registered this season. The coach has already drafted a plan on how he is going to utilise each player, that’s why we have two different squads.

“There will be a team which will be playing cup games, while others will mostly be focusing on the league, that’s how it is going to be done. The important thing is to find a balance,” said the source.

READ: Micho wants Pirates to do better

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.