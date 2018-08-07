Pirates coach to rotate squad

According to the source, the Buccaneers coach is happy with the current crop of players at the club and believes each one of them will play a huge role in helping the team get silverware this season.

“There are two teams already in the club looking at number of players already registered this season. The coach has already drafted a plan on how he is going to utilise each player, that’s why we have two different squads.

“There will be a team which will be playing cup games, while others will mostly be focusing on the league, that’s how it is going to be done. The important thing is to find a balance,” said the source.

