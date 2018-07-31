 
Mgosi 31.7.2018 09:58 am

Former Chiefs midfielder awaiting Stars decision

Phakaaathi Reporter
William Twala of Kaizer Chiefs (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder William Twala is set to join Free State Stars, who have asked him to train with them as negotiations continue.

“He is training with them and hopefully everything will be finalised this week. He has been frustrated since Chiefs didn’t renew his contract,” said the source.

Twala spent the past season on loan at Maritzburg United but they didn’t offer him a permanent deal when he became free.

“Maritzburg were keen and he was also interested as he had got used to how they do things but what they offered him was way below what he is used to. He would have had to go through a drastic lifestyle change. He is now hoping that Stars will give him something decent enough,” added the source.

