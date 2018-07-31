 
menu
Mgosi 31.7.2018 09:51 am

Katsande tries to get Ndoro to join Chiefs

Phakaaathi Reporter
Tendai Ndoro (Chris Ricco/BackpagePix)

Tendai Ndoro (Chris Ricco/BackpagePix)

Willard Katsande will play a huge role in convincing fellow Zimbabwean Tendai Ndoro to join Amakhosi for the upcoming season.

Katsande and Ndoro used to play together in the Zimbabwean national team and having convinced new recruit Khama Biliat who is also from Zimbabwe, the source says Katsande has kept constant communication with Ndoro to make him realise joining Chiefs would be good for his career.

READ: Tendai Ndoro linked with Kaizer Chiefs

“They know each other very well and like he did with Khama, he will speak to Ndoro to join the club. The team have already showed their interest and now it’s up to Ndoro to make his decision.

“They believe he will add a lot of value in the club’s attack. It’s understood that he has been going through a tough time with that Ajax Cape Town and the Absa Premiership League case, but they are confident that he will settle in very well at the club,” said the source.

READ: Chiefs fans want Ndoro at Amakhosi

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.