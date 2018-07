Former Chiefs midfielder awaiting Stars decision

Ex-Baroka star out in the cold

Katsande tries to get Zimbabwean striker to join Chiefs

Pitso responds to rumours linking Manyama to Sundowns

Get your copy of The Citizen on Tuesday and check Phakaaathi.co.za and get inside scoop on these stories and more.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.