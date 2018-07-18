 
Mgosi 18.7.2018 09:55 am

Stars set to keep former Chiefs striker

Phakaaathi Reporter
Siphelele Mthembu of Free State Stars (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Free State Stars are set to tie down Siphelele Mthembu this week as coach Luc Eymael has made it clear he is a critical part of his plans for the new season.

Mthembu’s contract at Ea Lla Koto ended in June and is yet to be renewed, with talks having hit a snag earlier.

“The problem was that there was this uncertainty about the coach coming back to the club and they were not sure which players to tie down or release. But Eymael likes Mthembu and has made it clear he wants him in his team,” said a source.

Although he didn’t score, the former Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs striker played well in the Maize Cup against Chippa United and Kaizer Chiefs, troubling both with his shooting.

