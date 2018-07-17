 
menu
Mgosi 17.7.2018 09:49 am

Chiefs target off to Turkey for trials

Phakaaathi Reporter
Thabo Rakhale of Chippa United (Deryck Foster/BackpagePix)

Thabo Rakhale of Chippa United (Deryck Foster/BackpagePix)

Chippa United’s Thabo Rakhale has gone to a Turkish club for trials, Phakaaathi has heard.

According to a source close to the Eastern Cape team, Rakhale flew out last week to attend trials at an unnamed club in Turkey.

“He is in Turkey but I don’t have full details regarding his trial or which club he has gone to. He left last week but should be back after a week because the coach (Dan Malesela) is keen to have him in his team,” said the source.

Rakhale was not part of the Chilli Boys who lost to Free State Stars in the semifinals of the Maize Cup last weekend fuelling speculation about his future.

ALSO READ: Malesela trying new combinations at Chippa

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.