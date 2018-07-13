Wits close in on Mere and Nonyane

The duo have been training with Wits for some time now, and according to a source close to the Students, the club is considering signing both players.

“Vuyo and Nonyane have really done well at training and coach Gavin [Hunt] is impressed by them. I think they’ll sign soon, maybe next week,” said the source.

Mere, who was released by Platinum Stars following their relegation to the National First Division, is seen as a replacement for Nazeer Allie, who was let go by Wits at the end of last season.

Nonyane is set to cover Sifiso Hlanti at left back.

