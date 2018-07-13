 
Mgosi 13.7.2018 01:14 pm

Wits close in on Mere and Nonyane

Phakaaathi Reporter
Vuyo Mere of Platinum Stars during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 football match between Platinum Stars and AmaZulu at Royal Bafokeng Stadium. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Bidvest Wits are said to be close to signing defenders Vuyo Mere and Lehlohonolo Nonyane.

The duo have been training with Wits for some time now, and according to a source close to the Students, the club is considering signing both players.

“Vuyo and Nonyane have really done well at training and coach Gavin [Hunt] is impressed by them. I think they’ll sign soon, maybe next week,” said the source.

Mere, who was released by Platinum Stars following their relegation to the National First Division, is seen as a replacement for Nazeer Allie, who was let go by Wits at the end of last season.

Nonyane is set to cover Sifiso Hlanti at left back.

