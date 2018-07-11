Pirates looking to tie down Happy Jele

Jele’s contract with Pirates expired at the end of June, and according to sources close to the club, Pirates have offered the defender a two-year deal.

“All parties are happy with the new deal, and what’s left now is for Jele to sign,” said a source.

Jele has been with the Buccaneers since 2006, and has played a crucial role in their success over the past couple of seasons.

The 31-year-old centre back has won the Absa Premiership twice, the Nedbank Cup twice, the Telkom Knockout and two MTN8 titles.

