Kaizer Chiefs boss takes matters into his own hands

Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung is personally handling the process of hiring the new coach for his club and no one knows how close he is.

“Nobody knows who the candidates are or how far he is with his search. He is not updating anyone, not even Bobby knows. Everyone will know when he has concluded a deal with whoever he selects,” said a source.

Motaung senior is said to have gone to England a few weeks ago where he is believed to have interviewed a few candidates.

“That is why no one at the club can tell you the names of candidates or when the new mentor may be announced. No one but the chairman knows,” insisted the source.

