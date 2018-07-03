 
Mgosi 3.7.2018 09:42 am

Pirates to trim the squad ahead of next season

Phakaaathi Reporter
Thabo Matlaba and Mpho Makola of Orlando Pirates (Frikke Kapp/BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates’ technical team are working hard to try and trim the squad to a manageable number before going on camp next week.

The Buccaneers are expected to release the names of players who will either be loaned out or released this week.

“They decided to give everyone a fair chance before deciding. They have been keeping a close eye on all the players to ensure they retain players who are willing to work with them and who understand what they need from them,” said a source.

There has been speculation about who Pirates might release with the old guard, including Mpho Makola and Thabo Matlaba, among those said to be on their way out.

