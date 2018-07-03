Chiefs close in on Anthony Laffor

A source has told Phakaaathi that the club have agreed terms with Anthony Laffor with just a few details now needing to be ironed out before he can join the Naturena side from Mamelodi Sundowns.

“The deal is very close to being finalised. Laffor has realised that his time at Sundowns is up and he is happy to join Chiefs but there are a few issues that need to be dealt with before he can commit,” said the source.

Laffor wasn’t a regular at Sundowns last season and there were whispers of a fall-out with coach Pitso Mosimane. The Liberian is a quick attacking midfielder and with Chiefs’ deal with Madagascan midfielder Andriamirado Hasina now in doubt, Laffor will be seen as the next best thing.

As reported earlier, Chiefs are also believed to be in the hunt for another Sundowns striker in Cuthbert Malajila.

